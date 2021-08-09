FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $691,046.55 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $362.19 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 275.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

