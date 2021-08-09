FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

FDS stock opened at $362.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,049. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

