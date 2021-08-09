FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lifted by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 179,252 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,093 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after buying an additional 108,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $172.47 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

