Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $62.65 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. Filecoin has a market cap of $5.95 billion and $703.55 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $62.65 or 0.00145413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.74 or 1.00099927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00788213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.64 or 0.06797395 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 95,048,625 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

