Financial Contrast: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98% Turquoise Hill Resources 41.09% 7.26% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Turquoise Hill Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.89 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.88 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.88%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Ferroglobe on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

