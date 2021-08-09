Financial Contrast: Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Washington Federal alerts:

This table compares Washington Federal and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.16 $173.44 million $2.00 16.45 F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.65 $286.00 million $0.96 12.30

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Federal. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 25.80% 8.13% 0.87% F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Washington Federal and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 2 3 0 2.60

Washington Federal currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.13%. F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $12.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Washington Federal.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of May 3, 2021, it operated approximately 340 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.