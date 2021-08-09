Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 103.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

