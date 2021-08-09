Financial Survey: BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) vs. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 137.41% 7.06% 2.95% BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.82 $13.92 million $1.27 12.20 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality. It was formerly known as Debt Strategies Fund Inc. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. was formed on March 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.