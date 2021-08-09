Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$36.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.83.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$19.14 and a 12-month high of C$35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Finning International’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59. Insiders acquired 20,175 shares of company stock worth $650,920 in the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

