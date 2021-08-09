First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.07.

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.15. 212,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,381. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

