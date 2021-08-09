First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.2% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

FMB opened at $57.56 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48.

