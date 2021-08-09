Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,120 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of Five Below worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $203.60 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

