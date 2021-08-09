Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $21.26 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $21.26 or 0.00049040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $115.79 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00133615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.91 or 1.00029387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.53 or 0.00785441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

