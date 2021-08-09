Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $39.50. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,962. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

