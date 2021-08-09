Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. Fluor also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

FLR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,120. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

