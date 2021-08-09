Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

FLR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,120. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.