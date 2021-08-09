FlypMe Trading Up 20.2% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,046.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.84 or 0.00830809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00102999 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00040548 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

