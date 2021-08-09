Fortinet (FTNT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $248.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $297.00 to $324.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $291.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $240.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $270.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $240.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/21/2021 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FTNT traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,226. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $306.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Fortinet Inc alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 98.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,604,000 after purchasing an additional 173,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.