Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after buying an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $99.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.