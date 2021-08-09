FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $132,311,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

