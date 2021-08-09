Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.1% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $157.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.