Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Frank’s International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 147,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04. Frank’s International has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

