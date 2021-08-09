FS Development Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 16th (NASDAQ:FSII)

FS Development Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:FSII) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 16th. FS Development Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FS Development Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:FSII opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. FS Development Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSII. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.