Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Fuel Tech to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

FTEK stock opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

