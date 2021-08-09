FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 164.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $147,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

