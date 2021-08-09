Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $110.00. Approximately 1,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,395,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,409,940.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

