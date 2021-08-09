Fusion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Fusion has a market cap of $36.16 million and $1.31 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,484.97 or 0.99315878 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,321,465 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

