FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Everi by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Everi by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

