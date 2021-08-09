FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Tivity Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tivity Health in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.94.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

