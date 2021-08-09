FY2021 EPS Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $12.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $453,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

