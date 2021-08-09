FY2021 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for CF Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

