FY2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of XRAY opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after purchasing an additional 685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

