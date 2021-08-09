FY2021 EPS Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

GoDaddy stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $11,305,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

