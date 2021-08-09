FY2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lifted by DA Davidson

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $36.97 on Monday. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $39.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $322.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

