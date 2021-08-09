FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.