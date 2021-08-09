FY2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report released on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.21. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

