FY2022 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.27 on Monday. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $472.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 4,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,587,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Haynes International by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.