Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GTES stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $17.86. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTES. lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.