Gemini Dollar Hits Market Cap of $273.47 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $273.47 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.95 or 0.00827725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00102923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00040591 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 271,863,069 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.