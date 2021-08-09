General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 243,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,014,609 shares.The stock last traded at $103.31 and had previously closed at $104.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.