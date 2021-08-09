General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Trimmed by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,699,000 after buying an additional 60,424 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 390,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS opened at $57.87 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.