Ghost (GHOST) Market Cap Reaches $10.26 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $88,505.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00052953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.89 or 0.00826105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00104848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00039752 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,095,467 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.