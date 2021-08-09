Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,448 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

