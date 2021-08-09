Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

GAIN stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $486.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.45. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

