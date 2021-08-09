Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a PE ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

