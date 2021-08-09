Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Shares of GLBE opened at $67.84 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.