Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,995,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

