Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $109.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $1,271,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,894.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $12,877,682. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 4,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.