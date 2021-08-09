Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $90.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,062,024.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock worth $10,102,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after buying an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.