Gobi Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End on August 9th (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Gobi Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GOBI) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Gobi Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Gobi Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.75 on Monday. Gobi Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

